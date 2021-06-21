Leading workwear company Alexandra has followed up its work supplying scrubs for the NHS during the pandemic by becoming headline sponsor of this year’s RCN Nursing Awards.

It transformed its operations in a matter of weeks in spring last year, turning the business around with over 90% of manufacturing capacity in its UK and international factories being switched to producing the scrubs.

Alexandra also marshalled and expanded its extensive supply chain network to source millions of pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) such as masks, nitrile gloves and aprons to support frontline NHS and care workers.

The company, which employs more than 1,500 people, secured a national Supply Chain Excellence Award in recognition of its response to the coronavirus pandemic, winning the healthcare and pharmaceutical category.

As well as becoming headline sponsor of the RCN Nursing Awards 2021, it is also sponsoring the Patient’s Choice award which gives patients the chance to nominate a nurse or healthcare assistant who has made a real difference to their lives.

Based in Thornbury near Bristol, Alexandra has been designing and manufacturing garments since 1854 and is a leading supplier of uniforms for healthcare, hospitality, catering and other industries.

Tina Graves, Alexandra’s senior director of commercial sales and business operations, said: “Over the last 15 months the whole nation has been moved and humbled by what nurses have endured and selflessly given every day during this awful pandemic.

“We are incredibly honoured to be the headline sponsor of the RCN Nursing Awards 2021. Alexandra has been designing and making nursing uniforms and scrubs for more than 150 years and we could not be more proud of this generation of nurses.”