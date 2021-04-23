Alexandra has recruited a dedicated team to expand its current personal protective equipment (PPE) portfolio.

The team is led by Diane Buckley as PPE sales manager, who previously worked for the Bristol-based workwear company for 15 years, before leaving to manage the South West and then national accounts for a major PPE supplier. She said: “It’s a joy to be back and with such an exciting product development role.

Alexandra is now a Tier One PPE supplier to the NHS in England and Wales, which led to the decision to establish a dedicated PPE division within the company.

“Before the pandemic, Alexandra had a light touch in the PPE market, but over the last 14 months we have built on our extensive UK and international supply chains to ensure we can quickly source, approve and move quality PPE product largely for frontline NHS staff,” explained Diane.

“We have done that in an award-winning way, a way that follows the amazing Alexandra customer service ethos, a way which we are now developing into a full offering to all our customers.”

Diane’s team will include PPE account executives Sandie Morris and Eve Jenkins, who have both recently joined Alexandra, as well as a new internal account executive — their new role will involve visiting potential and existing clients to understand and identify their PPE needs, so a tailored offering can then be produced for each customer.

“An important part of being in PPE is building up a relationship with the health, safety and environment officer, who can give you a first-hand look at the equipment being used,” Diane added.

“Some will take you around the factory so you can see what employees are wearing, giving you a level of insight which you just can’t get over the phone.”

Diane is also running training sessions to teach staff at Alexandra’s contact centre about different PPE, and help increase their understanding of aspects like certification, job role and comfort to better advise customers.

Rebecca Jones, global sales and commercial director at Alexandra, commented: “The challenges the NHS faced in response to the global pandemic put PPE at the forefront of our focus at Alexandra, and we want to support all our customers across many industries in fulfilling their strict PPE requirements.

“Diane has built up a reputation across our industry as an incredibly passionate individual with an unrivalled expertise in PPE. I’m delighted she’s back with us at Alexandra, and couldn’t think of a better person to lead our team and cement our strength in the PPE marketplace.”

www.alexandra.co.uk