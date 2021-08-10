AJS Embroidery Services has announced details of its roadshow events demonstrating the latest Tajima TMEZ machines.

Officially launched in January this year at the height of the pandemic, the TMEZ single- and multi-headed embroidery machines have so far missed out on getting the big reveal due to Covid-19 restrictions.

AJS Embroidery Services will demonstrate the machines at AJS TMEZ Roadshow events in Glasgow, Belfast, Dublin, Chester, Cardiff and Watford from 13 September to 1 October 2021.

The new TMEZ series is equipped with the i-TM function – standing for “intelligent thread management” – for automating the embroidery finish.

The schedule for the roadshows, all 10am to 5pm, is as follows:

Glasgow: 13 September, Dakota Eurocentral Hotel, 1-3 Parklands Avenue, Motherwell ML1 4WQ

Belfast: 15 September, Hilton Belfast Templepatrick Hotel, Paradise Walk, Templepatrick, Castle Upton Estate BT39 0DD

Dublin: 17 September, Clayton Hotel Dublin Airport, Stockhole Lane, Swords K67 X3H5

Chester: 27 September, Hilton DoubleTree Hotel Chester, Warrington Road, Hoole CH2 3PD

Cardiff: 29 September, Holiday Inn Cardiff North, Merthyr Road, Tongwynlais CF15 7LH

Watford: 1 October, Village Hotel London Watford, Centennial Park, Centennial Avenue, Elstree WD6 3SB

To register your intention to visit, email AJS Embroidery at [email protected] with your name, venue and intended time to visit although you are free to come any time during the events’ opening hours.

The organisers will adhere to any Covid-19 restrictions that are in place in the area at the time.

ajs-embroidery.co.uk