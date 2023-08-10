“It can automatically turn your orders into production-ready files, streamline order taking, order management, and import from many sources, and in many different formats.

“Orders can also be entered manually from any browser using the PulseID Administrator, with advanced nesting settings and automatic nesting profiles also available.”

PulseID for DTF is available in three levels – Basic, Business and Professional – adds AJS.

“DTF Basic gives you manual order creation using the Administrator API to upload orders from ERP, support print functions with one machine profile, manual Order Ganging and Smart Nesting, and download ‘nested’ batches.

“DTF Business, as well as the above, gives you the printing of QR codes per item and order, a designer to upload files and create orders, and a pre-flight function to automatically detect issues such as resolution, size and small areas not suitable for print.

“DTF Professional has all the above, and also supports cutting devices to cut prints out of DTF film, and has an automatic Order Ganging feature to maximise film usage and set intervals, minimum sheet sizes or numbers of items to print.”

www.ajs-embroidery.co.uk