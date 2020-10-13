Aeoon Technologies has announced it will showcase its latest industrial digital printing products at the Innovative Textile & Apparel Virtual Trade Show from 15-30 October 2020.

At its virtual booth, the company will provide product demonstrations, corporate videos and 15-30 minute video seminars, as well product brochures, which can be collected in a virtual ‘show bag’ to be downloaded later on.

Attendees will also be able to talk to the Aeoon team through a real-time online chat, and pre-arrange video conferencing.

www.aeoon.com

www.vts.wtin.com