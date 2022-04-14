Aeoon Technologies has introduced a series of direct-to-garment (DTG) digital printers with an integrated heat press.

The Plus series has been added for its Kyo and Compact models, allowing for garments to be pressed before and after a print, and in between, while still in the printer system.

It means the garment can be pressed in between the application of the white underbase and the colour layer. This is intended to increase the print quality and also help with the washability of the print.

The integrated heat press measures 40cm by 50cm and promises no press marks.

Announcing the Plus series, Aeoon said: “Pre- and in-between pressing heighten the print quality to new levels and, with the after-pressing of the print, you achieve a nice hand feel and it enables you to do double-sided printing.

“You do not lose any time or output as the pressing happens during the printing process.”

First introduced to the garment-printing sector in 2016, Aeoon’s two industrial DTG printers are fitted with Kyocera print heads – eight in the Compact and the choice of eight or 12 in the Kyo.

Aeoon’s printers, manufactured in Austria, are distributed in the UK by Sanco Technology.

www.aeoon.com

www.sancotechnology.com

