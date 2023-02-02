Print equipment manufacturer Aeoon Technologies is offering to take garment decorators on a “roadtrip” to its headquarters in Austria while visiting Fespa Global Print Expo in Munich.

It is offering to take the owners and staff of garment decoration businesses on a day-long visit taking in its 700 sqm innovation centre with a chance to test their own garments and designs on Aeoon’s machines.

Aeoon’s Roadtrip 2023 ties in with Fespa Global Print Expo from 23 to 26 May in Munich, which is about 100 kilometres from the company’s headquarters in Kramsach in the Tyrol region of Austria.

It is also extending the invitation to visitors at textile and garment technology exhibition ITMA in Milan from 8 to 14 June – a road trip of 400 kilometres.

Aeoon stepped up its presence in the UK market last year by appointing print equipment and supplies specialist Xpres as distributor of its direct-to-garment (DTG) printers and pretreatment units. Xpres has created its own demonstration area for Aeoon as part of its showrooms in Castle Donington, near Derby.

Visit aeoon.com/en/aeoon-roadtrip-2023/ to register for Aeoon’s Roadtrip 2023.

www.aeoon.com

www.xpres.co.uk