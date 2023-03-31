Garment printing equipment manufacturer Aeoon Technologies is continuing its global expansion with the appointment of a distribution partner for Scandinavia.

It has teamed up with garment decoration technology specialist Juhl, based in Denmark and founded in 1933, to take its machines into Norway and Sweden as well as Denmark.

With its headquarters and manufacturing in Austria, Aeoon has been developing its international distribution including last year’s appointment of Xpres to look after the UK and last month’s appointment of ColoresX to cover Spain alongside existing partner Saati.

Announcing the latest partnership, Aeoon stated: “One of the most important things when appointing new distributors is that they must share our passion for printing and helping customers find exactly what they are looking for – and with Juhl as a partner, we are sure we will be able to do just that in Scandinavia.”

Juhl’s head of sales, Morten Frost, and sales executive Carl Juhl have already visited Aeoon’s headquarters and innovation centre in Kramsach and worked on its machines.

Aeoon’s range of direct-to-garment (DTG) printers includes the high-performance Kyo, Kyo Plus and Kyo Link and the smaller Compact and Maikuro as well as the Hybrid 3.0 series which combines screen printing and digital textile printing.

Aeoon will be exhibiting at Fespa Global Print Expo 2023 in Munich from 31 May to 3 June where it will be joined by the team from Xpres in the UK. Show visitors will have the opportunity to go on a “roadtrip” to visit Aeoon’s headquarters only 100 kilometres away.

www.aeoon.com

www.juhl-as.com