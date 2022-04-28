Aeoon Technologies has launched new digital garment printer Maikuro, described as the “smallest industrial DTG printer in the whole world”.

Designed for new entrants into direct-to-garment (DTG) printing, the Maikuro has a large print area of up to 40cm by 45cm but measures 215cm long, 166cm wide and 165cm high.

Announcing the launch, Aeoon Technologies said that, despite its size, the Maikuro is “the ideal solution for any growing business who is yet to enter the DTG industry”. Its name is Japanese for “micro”.

It is installed with eight Ricoh print heads and runs on water-based pigment inks that are GOTS (Global Organic Textile Standard) certified.

The Maikuro has a recirculating ink system which makes it environmentally efficient because there is no compressed air needed in the machine. The customer also benefits from fewer purge losses. The ink is also constantly in motion which prevents pigments from settling.

Aeoon, which already manufactures industrial DTG printers such as the Kyo and Compact series, added: “The new Maikuro enables you to become part of one of the most fruitful markets in the world.

“Despite the small size of the machine, our customers achieve outstanding production volumes with top-quality printing results.

“Thanks to the newly developed software and integrated API interfaces, you can easily incorporate the Maikuro into existing and new print processes or into online shop systems.”

