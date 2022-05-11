Aeoon Technologies has today announced the appointment of Xpres as its exclusive partner in the UK for supplying its automated industrial direct-to-garment (DTG) printers and pretreatment units.

Xpres will handle the full range which is manufactured in Austria and aimed at the digital textile printing market. It includes the Aeoon Kyo Link Series and the new entry-level Maikuro DTG printer.

Established in 1980, Xpres supplies a wide range of solutions for personalisation and branding including DTG, direct-to-film (DTF) and sublimation technologies.

It will have one of the Aeoon Kyo Link Series machines installed in its 4,000 sqft Inspiration Suite in Castle Donington, near Derby, in Leicestershire ready for customer demonstrations from 1 June 2022.

The experienced technical team at Xpres will be responsible for all new Aeoon installations and ongoing service and support in the UK.

Xpres sales director Damon Piall said: “We are really excited by this partnership as it is a logical fit with our existing product offer and provides us with the opportunity to service the high-volume printed garment market more fully.

“Aeoon’s reputation for quality and innovation in DTG technology was a major reason why we wanted to partner with them and we are fully committed to establishing the brand as a major force in UK print shops.”

Angelo Schiestl, CEO of Aeoon Technologies, added: “We greatly appreciate our new partnership with Xpres in the UK. Their vast experience in DTG will definitely change the dynamics on the UK textile printing market and we are sure that both Aeoon and Xpres will benefit from this partnership.”

Aeoon’s comprehensive range of DTG printers feature industrial print heads with a print resolution up to 2,400 dpi with the ability to print photorealistic designs, gradients and shadings.

They can also print onto complex fabrics and dark polyester for a diverse range of applications thanks to the large choice of platens available.

Designed for effortless web shop connectivity via API interfaces, these intuitive low-maintenance machines have low energy consumption and use water-based inks certified by Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS).

www.xpres.co.uk

www.aeoon.com