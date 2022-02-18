The organisers of trade show Sign & Digital UK (SDUK) have announced its programme of business and technical advice sessions, from garment decoration to social media.

The SDUK Explains Lounge will feature presentations and talks across all three days of the exhibition, which takes places at NEC in Birmingham from 22 to 24 March 2022.

Each day will feature a workshop titled “Essential Tools for Garment Decoration”, providing useful technical tips on how to make garment decoration faster, easier and more beautiful.

An expert presenter will show how to create fast conversion of bitmaps to vectors, speed up workflow, and work with templates, layers, colour, colour styles and models.

It offers a chance to be one of the first to discover CorelDraw’s latest features with Suzanne Smith, Corel product trainer and specialist.

The SDUK Explains Lounge, run in partnership with signage industry body, the ISA, also features sessions on recruiting and retaining staff, social media and marketing, and best practice on improving business, including financing options.

All the sessions are free to attend with no need to book.

Organised by Faversham House, Sign & Digital UK is the annual trade show for sign making, display solutions and digital printing.

