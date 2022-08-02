Adelco is celebrating its golden anniversary in 2022, having registered as a limited company 50 years ago this summer.

The company, which notes that it is a “world-leading manufacturer in digital textile, screen printing equipment and drying solutions”, launched three new dryer innovations at Fespa in Berlin earlier this year. “Adelco continues to push the boundaries of technology and engineering, delivering relevant and ground-breaking screen printing and drying technology with the customer at the heart of all their machines.”

The company has a comprehensive range of solutions for any size of print shop. “Visit our showroom for private demos to start your journey into a more streamlined, economic and environmentally sound print shop.”