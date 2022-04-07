Adelco is preparing to launch new technology for printing and drying in the run-up to celebrating 50 years of trading this summer.

It is to present three “new dryer innovations” at this year’s Fespa Global Print Expo in Berlin alongside revealing its new hybrid digital textile option.

The trade show, running from 31 May to 3 June, will also see Adelco showcase its “ground-breaking” Cyclone Auto Carousel.

Based in Hampshire, Adelco registered as a limited company 50 years ago this summer. It has grown from a small UK business to a global brand with partners in more than 36 countries, with a large manufacturing facility in Asia and a workforce of over 150.

In 2020, management introduced new branding for Adelco to better reflect its evolution into a global manufacturing business.

Leigh Smith, CEO of Adelco, said: “Over the last 50 years Adelco have grown to be a well-known and respected brand. Our decision to launch our new logo and brand identity better reflects our market-leading position and our technically advanced offerings to the market.”

Adelco plans to continue “to push the boundaries of technology and engineering” and “deliver relevant and ground-breaking screen printing and drying technology with the customer at the heart of all their machines from design to installation”.

Adelco will also be at Printwear and Promotion Live! at the NEC in Birmingham from 24 to 26 April 2022 on stand F60 where visitors can enjoy a celebratory cocktail.

