Adelco has announced its manufacturing results for 2020.

The textile printing and drying systems manufacturer said it has seen positive results from careful planning and development across the previous year, and can reveal it manufactured 136 high-end textile drying systems and 43 automated textile printing systems in 2020.

The company moved to a new manufacturing facility in December 2019, trebling its manufacturing space and making significant investments in equipment, such as CNC machining systems, additional staff, and research and development projects.

Mark Smith, managing director at Adelco, commented: “We decided to announce these figures to the market to show there can be many reasons to be positive in the textile industry during such difficult times.”

www.adelco.co.uk