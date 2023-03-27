Screen print specialist Adelco has unveiled its first direct-to-film (DTF) system with four print heads and an automated feeding powder shaker.

For use with pigment inks, it prints high-definition designs onto 600mm-wide PET transfer film and seamlessly passes it through a one-metre heating tunnel for drying and finishing.

With an easy-to-use touch-screen and a high-aluminium milling frame, Adelco’s DTF printer comes with an advanced mechanical control system that ensures stable printing.

Features include a precision paper pinch roller to ensure accuracy and stability of the paper, an advanced capping station to keep ink flow fluent, and an ink alarm system to avoid problems caused by ink shortage.

It has an anti-collision device to prevent any collisions between the Epson print heads and the trolley, an industrial motor drive for high-specification efficiency and a built-in air purifier so there is no need to change filters.

With a conveyor belt, the automated feeding powder shaker machine features a high-sensitivity temperature sensor that automatically controls and adjusts the temperature, and a high-performance paper-feeding device suitable for a variety of materials.

It is capable of printing 27 square metres per hour at 4 pass or 17 square metres at 6 pass or 13 square metres at 8 pass.

Announcing the new machine, Adelco stated: “This solution gives high-definition prints quickly and economically.”

Founded over 50 years ago, Adelco specialises in equipment for screen printing, digital textile printing, drying and folding.

