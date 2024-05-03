“Crafted with a modular design ethos at its core, this dryer presents an unparalleled solution for businesses poised for expansion, offering the flexibility to extend seamlessly in one-metre increments as printing fleets grow, accommodating additional printers with ease,” explains Adelco.

“Its electrical consumption is also optimised for efficiency, ensuring cost-effectiveness without compromising on performance, while its compact footprint, meticulously crafted for minimal space usage, maximises operational efficiency in any workspace.”

The Digi Box measures 1,800mm x 1,095mm x 1,166mm; with printed shirts spending three minutes in the oven, it can cure 40 shirts per hour per one-metre oven module.

The Digi Box includes a touchscreen display for intuitive belt speed and temperature control, ensuring “precise and consistent results every time”.

The dryer can be run off single-phase or three-phase electrical supply, adds Adelco, making it a suitable choice for print shops of all sizes and locations.

“Additionally, equipped with an exhaust oil drip tray, it ensures clean and hassle-free operation, safeguarding the dryer and garments in the oven from oily residue that builds up in the exhaust flue.”

www.adelco.co.uk