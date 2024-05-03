The all-new Digi Box from Adelco comprises a one-metre, modular hot air oven that’s designed to cater to the drying needs of print shops operating Epson, Brother, Polyprint and other DTG printers

“Crafted with a modular design ethos at its core, this dryer presents an unparalleled solution for businesses poised for expansion, offering the flexibility to extend seamlessly in one-metre increments as printing fleets grow, accommodating additional printers with ease,” explains Adelco.

“Its electrical consumption is also optimised for efficiency, ensuring cost-effectiveness without compromising on performance, while its compact footprint, meticulously crafted for minimal space usage, maximises operational efficiency in any workspace.”

The Digi Box measures 1,800mm x 1,095mm x 1,166mm; with printed shirts spending three minutes in the oven, it can cure 40 shirts per hour per one-metre oven module. 

The Digi Box includes a touchscreen display for intuitive belt speed and temperature control, ensuring “precise and consistent results every time”.

The dryer can be run off single-phase or three-phase electrical supply, adds Adelco, making it a suitable choice for print shops of all sizes and locations.

“Additionally, equipped with an exhaust oil drip tray, it ensures clean and hassle-free operation, safeguarding the dryer and garments in the oven from oily residue that builds up in the exhaust flue.”

www.adelco.co.uk

For more drying and curing solutions from leading suppliers, check out the full product showcase in our May 2024 issue here
Enjoyed reading this post? Register to receive for your FREE copy of Images magazine every month