Textile printing and drying system manufacturer Adelco has announced a major rebranding.

The rebranding includes a top-to-bottom redesign of the company’s logo, graphics, communications and correspondence to reflects its evolution into a global manufacturing business, explained Adelco.

“Our new brand assets include a simplified, blue, grey and white logo, along with other visual communications that utilise simple, bold graphics to convey complex solutions in an understandable way.”

Leigh Smith, CEO of Adelco, commented: “Over the last 40 years, Adelco have grown to be a well-known and respected brand. Our decision to launch our new logo and brand identity better reflects our market leading position and our technically advanced offerings to the market.

“Although the name stays the same, our new identity is innovative, contemporary and professional — adjectives that describe not only our image, but the systems we design, manufacture and service.”

Mark Smith, managing director of Adelco, added: “The logo design represents our digital, modern and adaptable approach to all our products. The circular design represents our global footprint across six continents. The blue has been consistent with Adelco from the very beginning, and it is important to keep that element of recognition, as well as remembering our heritage.

“The new logo provokes a feeling of movement and inspiration, and is designed to work across both digital and traditional channels.”

www.adelco.co.uk