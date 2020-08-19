After 17 successful years Adelco and Kornit have decided to end their partnership in the UK and pursue separate directions. This decision was reached mutually and with good feeling on both sides. Adelco will continue to be involved with Kornit on other international projects.

“Adelco would like to thank all its [Kornit] customers who have been truly inspirational, and have made its journey both successful and enjoyable. Adelco hopes to continue supporting them for many years to come with other new and exciting products,” commented the company.

Adelco has also announced that it has taken on the UK distributorship for the OvalJet printer – a high production direct-to-garment machine that prints 180-220 pieces per hour with “considerable print cost savings”, according to the company.

“OvalJet incorporates the latest technology and is a viable alternative for high volume DTG print with complete workflow management,” stated Adelco, adding that “OvalJet is in its third generation and closes the digital print gap against conventional screen print.”

The company reported that the OvalJet’s cost per print is already helping customers in the US to take market share on runs of 1-600 pieces.

www.adelco.co.uk