The new AD Hybrid Digital seamlessly integrates high-speed digital textile printing with Adelco’s automatic screen printing presses, says the manufacturer
“It combines a screen print white base and photographic digital print quality, offering both solutions’ cost and opacity advantages at a fraction of the cost of fully digital prints.
“With a production capacity of 350 consistent prints per hour, this high-speed industrial printing solution excels in efficiency, whilst utilising inks and chemicals that are proven to be environmentally friendly.”
The Hybrid Digital is equipped with Ricoh Gen 5 print heads, and is available in standard four-colour (CMYK) or six-colour (CMYKRG), resulting in a more expansive and accurate colour gamut, adds Adelco.
“The Hybrid print solution can be used with as little as one or two screens, enabling huge savings in pre-press costs and set-up times — this makes smaller 100-400pc job sizes of complex prints much more commercially justifiable and easier to produce.”
