The logo was designed by Adam’s wife and digitised by Net Digitizing, explained Joe Tickner, manager of Ascot Promotions.

“We had previously printed Adam’s logo, but he wanted to give embroidery a go this time, and was over the moon with how the design came out!

“Others on social media were amazed with the design, and it was a great example to show customers just how much detail can be achieved with embroidery.”

Ascot Promotions embroidered the logo onto the left breast and back of Pro RTX’s Pro Polo (RX101) and Pro Long Sleeve Polo (RX102), as well as Sol’s Sundae Sweat Jacket (47200), Henbury’s Zip Neck Micro Fleece (H858) and the Lance Bodywarmer (RS127) from WorkGuard by Result.

The company embroidered the garments with a Tajima six-head embroidery machine, using Kingstar threads from Somac Threads and Fifty-Fifty Two-Way Strong Tear Backing from ETC Supplies.

