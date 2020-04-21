“Their ears were becoming incredible sore, due to the elastic on the masks that they constantly have to wear,” explained Corrina.

“The buttons at either side allow the masks to be hooked onto the headband rather than their ears.”

The button jersey headbands were made on a Janome HD2200 sewing machine using Gutermann Sew All Polyester Thread.

Corrina said: “The basic design and the use of cotton jersey fabric ensures comfort, and allows them to be easily laundered.

“These are a not for profit product, and the price charged just covers the cost of materials, plus my time, which is calculated at less than minimum wage. The response to these has, so far, been incredible. In just over a week, I have made over 100 and the orders are still flooding in.