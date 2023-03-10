We’ve done our homework and lined up a class act of decorator-friendly options from the schoolwear sector’s leading brands

AWDis Academy’s Academy V-Neck Sweatshirt

This classic style is made from a soft, cotton-faced fabric that’s perfect for decoration with both print and embroidery. Available in sizes XS–2XL, it features a ribbed neckline, hemline and cuffs for added comfort.

Quadra’s Junior Book Bag with Strap

This bag has a detachable adjustable shoulder strap and padded grab handle for multiple carry options. In addition, it features a covered name card holder for easy identification, plus enhanced reflective strips for visibility.

Chadwick Textiles’s iGen Games Kit

This seven-piece sports range is available in 11 stock colour combinations. Made from soft, durable and quick-drying polyester fabrics, the kit includes a Unisex Polo, Unisex Short and Female Polo, plus a Team Skort, Legging, Midlayer and Tapered Pant.

Russell Europe’s Classic Polycotton Polo

This style is available in 13 colours, including bright red, yellow, pure gold, sky, bottle green and burgundy. The polo shirt is made from a 210gsm fabric in white (215gsm in other shades), and has a name tag for private labelling.

One+All’s Performa Eco Blazers

Made using recycled plastic bottles, this three-pocket blazer is offered in unisex and girls’ fits. There are four trim options for blazers: collar only, collar and lapel without the V, collar and lapel with the V, and the circumference, in flat-laid and bound trims. The Performa Eco Jacket is also available.

David Luke’s Eco-Uniform

This eco-friendly uniform range is made with recycled polyester using post-consumer, recycled plastic bottles. The brand is introducing its circular blazers and jackets, in partnership with the Circular Textiles Foundation, with the launch of a fully-recyclable Blazer and Jacket this spring.

Trutex’s Girls Trousers

These new girls-fit trousers are available to back order now, with stock due in April 2023. Offered in black and graphite, the trousers are made from a 100% polyester, bi-stretch fabric with a high waist and deep side pockets, plus belt loops, and a traditional zip-and-hook fastening.

Finden & Hales’s Kids’ Contrast Panel Polo

Made from a stretch, micro-piqué fabric, this style offers moisture-wicking technology. It features contrast sleeve panels, and is available in four colourways: navy/white, royal/navy, black/red and black/white. The Adults’ Contrast Panel Polo is available for teens.

For more schoolwear options from leading brands, check out our March 2023 issue here