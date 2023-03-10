We’ve done our homework and lined up a class act of decorator-friendly options from the schoolwear sector’s leading brands
AWDis Academy’s Academy V-Neck Sweatshirt
This classic style is made from a soft, cotton-faced fabric that’s perfect for decoration with both print and embroidery. Available in sizes XS–2XL, it features a ribbed neckline, hemline and cuffs for added comfort.
Chadwick Textiles’s iGen Games Kit
This seven-piece sports range is available in 11 stock colour combinations. Made from soft, durable and quick-drying polyester fabrics, the kit includes a Unisex Polo, Unisex Short and Female Polo, plus a Team Skort, Legging, Midlayer and Tapered Pant.
One+All’s Performa Eco Blazers
Made using recycled plastic bottles, this three-pocket blazer is offered in unisex and girls’ fits. There are four trim options for blazers: collar only, collar and lapel without the V, collar and lapel with the V, and the circumference, in flat-laid and bound trims. The Performa Eco Jacket is also available.
David Luke’s Eco-Uniform
This eco-friendly uniform range is made with recycled polyester using post-consumer, recycled plastic bottles. The brand is introducing its circular blazers and jackets, in partnership with the Circular Textiles Foundation, with the launch of a fully-recyclable Blazer and Jacket this spring.
Trutex’s Girls Trousers
These new girls-fit trousers are available to back order now, with stock due in April 2023. Offered in black and graphite, the trousers are made from a 100% polyester, bi-stretch fabric with a high waist and deep side pockets, plus belt loops, and a traditional zip-and-hook fastening.
Finden & Hales’s Kids’ Contrast Panel Polo
Made from a stretch, micro-piqué fabric, this style offers moisture-wicking technology. It features contrast sleeve panels, and is available in four colourways: navy/white, royal/navy, black/red and black/white. The Adults’ Contrast Panel Polo is available for teens.