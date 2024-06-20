Absolute Apparel has become the first-ever multi-brand blank garment distributor to become certified for sustainability standards GOTS and GRS.

Covering manufacturing and the whole supply chain, the certifications are GOTS 7.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard), which proves use of organic cotton, and GRS 4.0 (Global Recycled Standard) which confirms use of recycled fibres for polyester.

The Wolverhampton-based company is already a member of the Better Cotton Initiative, it is audited for Sedex and Smeta in line with the Ethical Trading Initiative’s base code of conduct and has achieved Oeko-Tex standard to ensure no harmful substances are used in its garments.

Absolute Apparel commercial director Sanjay Jheinga said: “This is not just as a manufacturer for our own brands but also covers the next link in the chain as a logistics facility and distributor of international imprint brands, covering the full supply chain up to delivery at your front door.

“This ensures that not only are our products sustainably sourced but also confirms that our business practices adhere to a strict code of conduct for ethical procurement, environmental responsibility and social welfare.

“This is maintained by our commitment to only partner with forward-thinking brands as well as by researching better practices and technologies in our industry.

“We want to ensure we can guarantee our integrity and protect the integrity of our customers who rely on our due diligence, whether that is reflected in our catalogue’s offering or by providing guidance when embarking on a bespoke project.”

Absolute Apparel also works with Cotton Connect to provide full visibility on exactly where the cotton in its products is grown as well as to ensure the livelihoods of farmers within its supply chain are enriched by encouraging better practices and working conditions. Absolute Apparel has pioneered the programme in Bangladesh and India to gain full transparency of our supply chain with several retailers.

absoluteapparel.co.uk