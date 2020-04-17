Two of the UK’s leading multi-brand garment distributors, Absolute Apparel and PenCarrie will reopen for business from Monday 20 April.

PenCarrie has announced via its website that its ordering and shipping operations will resume from Monday with priority being given to orders supplying essential frontline roles and key worker uniforms and PPE. The order cut off will be 5pm, Monday to Friday, with 2-3 day lead times in order for the company to pick and pack customers’ orders safely.

Absolute Apparel will be resuming normal shipping from Monday with free delivery offered on orders over £100 (ex VAT). The company will be working with reduced staffing and social distancing measures in place. This may affect lead times, however the company will be attempting to ship orders the same day.

www.absoluteapparel.co.uk

www.pencarrie.co.uk