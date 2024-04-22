We may be heading towards those long-awaited warmer days, but spring showers, summer storms and chilly breezes mean that lightweight jackets, gilets and fleece will remain essential wardrobe choices in the months ahead. We review a range of quality options from the industry’s leading suppliers
Regatta Professional’s Vintage Overhead Anorak is made from a waterproof and breathable, Isotex 10,000 stretch polyester fabric with a 100% polyester ripstop outer. Available in three contrast colourways, it features taped seams and two zipped side pockets
New from Pro RTX, the Pro Fleece Gilet in 300gsm fleece fabric is offered in a unisex fit in three colourways. It features twin-needle stitch detailing, plus a full front zip, two zipped pockets, and a bound hem and cuffs
New from Snickers Workwear, the FlexiWork Windblocker Stretch Half-Zip Hoodie is made from a three-layer, softshell fabric using recycled polyester. Lightweight and wind-blocking, it features a two-way front zip and comes in four colourways
Stanley/Stella’s Commuter Jacket is made from 100% recycled polyester with a DWR waterproof finish, plus a longer back and curved hem for extra protection. Other features of the unisex style include a double-layered hood and internal decoration access