We may be heading towards those long-awaited warmer days, but spring showers, summer storms and chilly breezes mean that lightweight jackets, gilets and fleece will remain essential wardrobe choices in the months ahead. We review a range of quality options from the industry’s leading suppliers

Regatta Professional’s Vintage Overhead Anorak is made from a waterproof and breathable, Isotex 10,000 stretch polyester fabric with a 100% polyester ripstop outer. Available in three contrast colourways, it features taped seams and two zipped side pockets

Henbury’s 1⁄4 Zip Microfleece Top promises a smooth fabric surface with an anti-pill finish, making it perfect for decoration. Available in black and navy, it features a stand collar, self-coloured binding, a twin-needle stitched hem, and two exposed side zips

New from Pro RTX, the Pro Fleece Gilet in 300gsm fleece fabric is offered in a unisex fit in three colourways. It features twin-needle stitch detailing, plus a full front zip, two zipped pockets, and a bound hem and cuffs

Larkwood Baby & Toddler’s Rain Jacket offers a PVC, showerproof layer offered in four colours. It has a striped cotton jersey lining and patch pockets with poppers.

New from Snickers Workwear, the FlexiWork Windblocker Stretch Half-Zip Hoodie is made from a three-layer, softshell fabric using recycled polyester. Lightweight and wind-blocking, it features a two-way front zip and comes in four colourways

From Result Genuine Recycled, the Compass Padded Softshell Gilet is now made with recycled polyester. Available in two base colours, this lightweight style features contrast YKK zips and is windproof, breathable and showerproof

Stanley/Stella’s Commuter Jacket is made from 100% recycled polyester with a DWR waterproof finish, plus a longer back and curved hem for extra protection. Other features of the unisex style include a double-layered hood and internal decoration access

From Tee Jays, the Mountain Fleece Bodywarmer is available in three colours: clay, black and deep green. It’s made from a heavy yet soft polyester fleece with reinforced ripstop shoulders, as well as a chest pocket, SBS zips and two large front pockets

