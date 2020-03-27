Firstly, my thoughts go out to those Images readers, their families, friends or colleagues who have fallen ill with the novel coronavirus – I wish you all a full and speedy recovery.

There’s no getting away from the fact that the Covid-19 outbreak is having a significant impact on garment and textile decoration businesses already, and this may continue for some time. I am acutely aware that our industry – decorators and suppliers; large businesses and small – is feeling both anxious and under threat.

What is equally certain is that everyone at Images will be doing their level best to continue bringing you news, information and inspiration to help you come through this crisis and get your business back on-track as quickly as possible once we reach ‘the other side’. In the meantime, please let us know if there are any specific topics you’d like us to cover that would be especially useful to read about at present.

We’d also like to hear about your experience of the Covid-19 outbreak, and to share it with the wider garment and textile decoration community:

• how has your business been impacted to date?

• how are you adapting?

• have you come up with any useful ideas or developed any solutions to the challenges you are facing?

• how are you preparing your business for the future, when this epidemic is over?

Talk to us – we’re here, we care and we’re listening.

Our industry has endured tough times in the past and has always emerged stronger and even more dynamic; this current situation may be unprecedented and is undoubtedly the toughest yet, but we will get through it… together.

Stay safe and healthy everyone.

Jonathan Vince

Publisher, Images magazine

