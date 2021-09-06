Sweatshirts and hoodies are the perfect transitional layer as we head into the autumn season. We inspect some of the best decorator-friendly options for all applications

Ready for decoration, the Hoodie from Kustom Kit is suitable for embroidery, screen and transfer print. Its 100% cotton printing surface makes it the perfect choice for DTG printing, says the brand. The 280gsm hoodie in 80% ringspun combed cotton/20% polyester fabric has a brushed back for a soft hand feel.

The new Organic Sweat from Just Hoods by AWDis has a soft brushed inner and smooth, 100% organic cotton face for great printability. Made from 80% organic cotton/20% recycled polyester fabric, the stylish crew neck sweat features a taped neck, set-in sleeves, ribbed collar, cuffs and hem, and tear-away label.

One+All’s Woodbank Sweats offer a selection of styles and colours to suit every school’s needs. Made from a soft and durable polycotton fabric, the collection includes both a crew neck and V-neck sweatshirt, as well as a cardigan and hoodie, in sizes from age 2-3 years to 2XL.

New from Front Row & Co, the Striped Cuff Sweat and Striped Cuff Hoodie are tag-free. The unisex styles are made from a heavyweight brushed-back fleece with a kangaroo pocket, lined hood and thick drawcord. Both are available in sizes 2XS-2XL in three colourways.

The Gildan Hammer Hoodie hasa100% cotton face, providing a smooth finish for a range of decorating techniques. Made from a 305gsm, 80% ringspun combed cotton/20% polyester fabric, the classic-fit style has a three-piece hood, offering additional decorating space on the three-inch centre panel.

The X-Pro Coldspring II from Regatta Professional offers a warm-backed, marl knit fleece designed for cosy comfort. It features stretch panels on the sides and underarm for freedom of movement, plus a full zip, thumbhole cuffs and RFID protection on the chest pocket to guard against digital theft.

From Russell Europe’s Authentic Sweats collection, the contemporary fit Men’s Authentic Zipped Hood Jacket is made from 80% cotton/20% polyester with a 100% cotton-faced surface. It features kangaroo pockets and a double-layer hood with flat, chunky drawcords and buttonhole eyelets.

The new Result Hooded Recycled Microfleece Jacket is tag-free and ready to brand with a removable zip-pull. PFC-free, its 165gsm, 100% recycled polyester fleece fabric is made using 100% PET recycled plastic bottles. It features YKK Natulon zips, sporty raglan sleeves, a hang loop, and soft-bound elasticised hem, cuffs and hood.

