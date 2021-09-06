Sweatshirts and hoodies are the perfect transitional layer as we head into the autumn season. We inspect some of the best decorator-friendly options for all applications
Ready for decoration, the Hoodie from Kustom Kit is suitable for embroidery, screen and transfer print. Its 100% cotton printing surface makes it the perfect choice for DTG printing, says the brand. The 280gsm hoodie in 80% ringspun combed cotton/20% polyester fabric has a brushed back for a soft hand feel.
The new Organic Sweat from Just Hoods by AWDis has a soft brushed inner and smooth, 100% organic cotton face for great printability. Made from 80% organic cotton/20% recycled polyester fabric, the stylish crew neck sweat features a taped neck, set-in sleeves, ribbed collar, cuffs and hem, and tear-away label.
One+All’s Woodbank Sweats offer a selection of styles and colours to suit every school’s needs. Made from a soft and durable polycotton fabric, the collection includes both a crew neck and V-neck sweatshirt, as well as a cardigan and hoodie, in sizes from age 2-3 years to 2XL.
The Gildan Hammer Hoodie hasa100% cotton face, providing a smooth finish for a range of decorating techniques. Made from a 305gsm, 80% ringspun combed cotton/20% polyester fabric, the classic-fit style has a three-piece hood, offering additional decorating space on the three-inch centre panel.
From Russell Europe’s Authentic Sweats collection, the contemporary fit Men’s Authentic Zipped Hood Jacket is made from 80% cotton/20% polyester with a 100% cotton-faced surface. It features kangaroo pockets and a double-layer hood with flat, chunky drawcords and buttonhole eyelets.
The new Result Hooded Recycled Microfleece Jacket is tag-free and ready to brand with a removable zip-pull. PFC-free, its 165gsm, 100% recycled polyester fleece fabric is made using 100% PET recycled plastic bottles. It features YKK Natulon zips, sporty raglan sleeves, a hang loop, and soft-bound elasticised hem, cuffs and hood.