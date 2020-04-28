Children’s clothing company Mini Kings and Queens has produced rainbow NHS baby grows.

Melissa Talbot, owner of Mini Kings and Queens, said: “Being a children’s clothing brand, I wanted to do something for the pregnant and new mums, so they had some way of celebrating their new babies, during the current pandemic Covid-19.

“Also, we wanted to show our appreciation and admiration for the NHS during this unbelievably challenging time for them — the combination of the two resulted in the creation of our adorable rainbow NHS baby grows.”

Based in Worsley, Manchester, the company has produced around 300 embroidered baby grows so far, and Melissa said she has also given each customer a matching rainbow baby hat for free, as “a little thank you for their custom in the current climate”.

“The customer response to the baby grows has been overwhelming, and is getting busier by the day.”

Melissa embroidered the baby grows and hats on her new Melco EMT16X embroidery machine from Amaya using Madeira Poly Neon thread. She used the 100% cotton Sleepsuit and Baby Hat from Kids Wholesale Clothing.