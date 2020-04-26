Big Boolies, a branded clothing, vehicle graphics and signage company in Malton, North Yorkshire, has launched a rainbow T-shirt fundraising campaign to help raise money for charity during the coronavirus crisis.

Gemma Mills, founder and co-director of the company with her husband Nick, has designed and printed rainbow slogan T-shirts, and asked her customers to post pictures of themselves wearing the garments on social media to raise awareness for the campaign.

She said: “We’re doing adults and kids T-shirts, and asking them to take a selfie, put it on their Instagram and then tag us in. I’m trying to get as many people in a bright coloured rainbow T-shirt as possible — taking pictures at home, or if they’re a keyworker, wearing it to work.”

Gemma explained that she had a drop in her business since the Covid-19 lockdown, and wanted to do something to support her company, whilst helping to raise money for the NHS and other charities struggling during the crisis.

“I thought, I’m going to start a T-shirt campaign, with every bit of profit that we make from the T-shirts going to the NHS and others in need. So, what I’m doing is building so much up [of funds], and then I’m spending it where it’s needed — the local foodbank could get stocked, or anybody else that needs anything, that’s doing anything, for the NHS or care homes for example.”

Gemma has set up a Big Boolies Shopify page for customers to purchase the T-shirts online, and sold nearly £600 worth of T-shirts in the first week of the campaign.