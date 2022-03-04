Check out our report on the latest A* schoolwear and accessories from key brands, all ready to decorate with print and embroidery
Banner: Eco Shirts and Blouses
This eco-friendly collection is available in a choice of fits, sleeve lengths, colours and collar styles. Made from 65% recycled polyester and 35% cotton, each twin-pack of shirts or blouses saves up to seven plastic bottles from landfill.
Mantis World: Mantis Kids Essential T
This new style is made from 100% organic or in-conversion-to-organic cotton. Ready for decoration, the T-shirt comes in five colours and features tear-away labels in the neck for easy rebranding, plus QR codes on the care label that help trace the garment back to its raw materials and show the positive impact of going organic.
Finden & Hales: Kids’ Contrast Panel Polo
Offering stretch, plus moisture-wicking fabric technology, this polo shirt is made from a 98% polyester/2% elastane micro-piqué fabric. It features contemporary colour-contrast sleeve panels and comes in ages 5/6 to 13 years, with the Adults’ Contrast Panel Polo also available for teens.
Chadwick Textiles: iGen Games Kit
This collection includes shorts, a skort, a unisex polo and a female polo in 11 stock colour combinations. A new addition, the iGen Midlayer, is made from a 230gsm, flat-knit polyester fabric with a warm brushed reverse, and comes in eight stock colour combinations.
Result Genuine Recycled: Junior Recycled Microfleece Top
Both lightweight and quick-drying, this new style is made from a 165gsm, 100% recycled polyester fabric using 100% post-consumer PET recycled plastic bottles. Available in three colours with decorative body stitching, it features a YKK Natulon eco-friendly 1⁄4 zip, hang loop, and a soft-bound elasticised hem and cuffs.
AWDis Academy: Academy Raglan Sweatshirt
Available for kids and teens, this crew-neck sweatshirt is made from a soft cotton-faced fabric with twin-needle stitching. It features a taped neck and name label at the back of the neck, along with a ribbed collar, cuffs and hem. The sweatshirt comes in 14 colours, including classic school shades and contemporary additions.