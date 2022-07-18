Whether it’s standalone or coordinating top to bottom, legwear is a perfect option for bold branding. We round up the latest decorator-friendly styles
Pro RTX’s Pro Cargo Short

Ideal for the warmer weather, these multi-functional cargo shorts are made from a hardwearing polycotton fabric. They come with a traditional waistband with belt loops, as well as pockets on the front, sides and back.
Tombo’s Slim Leg Training Pants

These 100% polyester piqué training pants for men, women and kids feature an elasticated waist with an inner drawcord, two zipped side pockets and a zip opening on the hem.
SF Clothing’s Men’s and Women’s Stretch Skinni Jeans

These garment-washed, twill jeans feature modern five-pocket styling with plain metal rivets. Available in both regular and long lengths, the men’s style comes in sizes 28-40”, while the women’s high-waisted style comes in sizes 8-18.
Work-Guard by Result’s Action Trouser

These 270gsm, polycotton trousers are windproof and breathable with a hardwearing finish. Available for both men and women, they feature a tricot expansion waistband and cargo multi-use pocket system, plus belt loops and a hammer loop.
Just Hoods by AWDis’ Tapered Track Pant

These 80% ringspun cotton/20% polyester track pants are made with a soft, cotton-faced fabric for an excellent printing surface. The 280gsm style features a front pocket, elasticated waistband with an outer drawcord, and ribbed ankle cuffs for a cool, modern finish.
Vanilla’s Men’s Sweat Pants

Ideal for personalisation, this new style is made from a 280gsm, 100% cotton-faced fabric. The sweat pants feature a self-fabric waistband and elasticated ankle cuffs, as well as two jetted side pockets with self-fabric pocket bags. The new Sweat Shorts are also available.
Henbury’s 65/35 Poly/Cotton Flat Front Chinos

These straight-cut chinos are available for both men and women. Made from 65% polyester/35% cotton, the men’s style comes with twin-button back pockets, as well as a coin pocket, while the women’s chinos feature a single-button back pocket for a clean finish.
Regatta Professional’s Execute Trousers

Designed for comfort and durability on site, these polycotton twill trousers feature stretch panels, reinforced seams and Cordura kneepad pockets. The slim-fit style comes with multiple pockets, including a mobile phone pocket, as well as a high-back waistband and reflective piping for visibility.

