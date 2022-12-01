Offering both speed and precision, laser cutting and engraving systems are increasingly popular amongst textile and garment decoration businesses looking to diversify their product offering.

With these systems, a fine laser is trained onto the surface of the material to be cut or engraved. It then increases its temperature, causing vaporisation of the substrate. Lasers can be used to cut out materials in a specific pattern, as well as etch/engrave them (where only a shallow surface layer of the material is removed), depending on the power level of the laser and the speed setting that you use. Laser cutters/engravers can be used to embellish textiles and a wide variety of other materials.

The addition of a laser machine to a decorator’s tool kit provides a much faster way of cutting textiles in cut-and-sew operations, especially on tricky, more intricate designs. Laser systems also can seal the edges when cutting synthetic textiles to eliminate fraying, therefore making the fabrics easier to stitch together, and can even be used to engrave over zips and seams.

Custom engraving also opens the door for garment decorators to create a whole new revenue stream in the personalised products market. A great option for small businesses wanting to add that personal touch, engraving enables your customers to include a unique element with a high perceived value in their finished products.

Aside from opening up your business further to the retail sector through a plethora of gift and personalised item options, laser engraving allows you to offer additional products and services to your current customers, whether its office nameplates for a corporate client you’ve just supplied with branded workwear, or end-of-season trophies and awards for sports teams who already come to you to buy their team kits.

Irrespective of whether you’re looking to add a first laser system to your business or add to or update your current laser equipment, the following models are amongst the very best machines that are currently available and cater for all needs and budgets.