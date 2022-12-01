Ideal for custom accessories, gifts and more, our round-up of top laser cutting and engraving machines will help your business to deliver precision personalisation
Offering both speed and precision, laser cutting and engraving systems are increasingly popular amongst textile and garment decoration businesses looking to diversify their product offering.
With these systems, a fine laser is trained onto the surface of the material to be cut or engraved. It then increases its temperature, causing vaporisation of the substrate. Lasers can be used to cut out materials in a specific pattern, as well as etch/engrave them (where only a shallow surface layer of the material is removed), depending on the power level of the laser and the speed setting that you use. Laser cutters/engravers can be used to embellish textiles and a wide variety of other materials.
The addition of a laser machine to a decorator’s tool kit provides a much faster way of cutting textiles in cut-and-sew operations, especially on tricky, more intricate designs. Laser systems also can seal the edges when cutting synthetic textiles to eliminate fraying, therefore making the fabrics easier to stitch together, and can even be used to engrave over zips and seams.
Custom engraving also opens the door for garment decorators to create a whole new revenue stream in the personalised products market. A great option for small businesses wanting to add that personal touch, engraving enables your customers to include a unique element with a high perceived value in their finished products.
Aside from opening up your business further to the retail sector through a plethora of gift and personalised item options, laser engraving allows you to offer additional products and services to your current customers, whether its office nameplates for a corporate client you’ve just supplied with branded workwear, or end-of-season trophies and awards for sports teams who already come to you to buy their team kits.
Irrespective of whether you’re looking to add a first laser system to your business or add to or update your current laser equipment, the following models are amongst the very best machines that are currently available and cater for all needs and budgets.
GS UK: L1810 Vision Laser Cutter
Part of the L-Series range of laser cutting machines, the L1810 Vision Laser Cutter is especially suitable for the cutting of textiles, such as sportswear, dye-sublimated garments and various other raw materials used in the composite industry, says GS UK.
“When it comes to keeping up with high production levels, laser cutters enable you to upgrade your production capacity while delivering high quality.
“The L1810 laser cutting machine has set new standards with unrivalled laser cutting technology!” states the company.
The L1810 is available in two models – one with and one without a Vision Camera System. The Vision system is described by GS UK as a “true game-changer within the industry”. The Trace & Cut function is designed to automate the cutting process. This method doesn’t require a cut file (so there is no lengthy design set up) thanks to the Vision Camera System, which detects the design; the software then creates a vector file automatically with the scanned data.
The Vision system will automatically laser cut out an entire roll of printed material with no pre-prepared cutting data, for maximum machine operator comfort, notes GS UK. “There’s also no need for printed registration marks, creating space for a better nesting of the print designs, and therefore maximising material use and costs.”
CSI Manufacturing: Epilog Fusion Maker
The new Epilog Fusion Maker is an entry-level CO2 laser engraving, cutting and marking system. The machine comes with a powerful 30- or 40-watt Waveguide long-life, air-cooled metal/ceramic laser tube, which operates at a top speed of 1,500mm per second. “The working area of 610 x 305mm and depth of 178mm covers virtually all engraving and cutting projects from a variety of materials, including wood, acrylic, textiles, paper, plastic and much more,” reports the company.
The machine features on-board Iris positioning camera systems, which are designed to ensure a simple set-up, while its print-to-cut registration feature is ideal for repetitive patterns, adds CSI. “Its 7” touchscreen and 1Gb machine memory also improve job navigation and workflow.”
In addition, the Fusion Maker is supplied with Epilog job control software, which is compatible with most mainstream design packages, such as CorelDraw, Illustrator and AutoCad.
The Epilog Fusion Maker will be available in the UK and Ireland in early 2023; CSI Manufacturing is currently taking pre-orders for the system.
Nova Chrome: Craft Express Laser Engraver
Nova Chrome, a company that has traditionally focused on dye sublimation printing, has widened its equipment offering with the introduction of the Craft Express Laser Engraver. It says it was “won over by the versatility and compact size” of the non-contact CO2 laser machine.
Offering a low cost of entry, the Craft Express has the ability to cut and engrave materials including hardboards, MDF, bamboo, leather, fabric and acrylic, and to engrave on glass, marble, slate and coated ceramics/aluminium.
This, combined with a large working area of 500mm x 300mm and working power of 40 watts, opens the door to many products that could not be decorated using sublimation alone.
The Craft Express offers a maximum cutting speed of 300mm/s (material dependent) and a maximum cutting depth of 15mm. It also features a safety interlock that stops the process should the cover be opened during production.
Included in the package is the Craft Express Roller. This allows engraving on to cylindrical items such as tumblers, flasks and more – all of which are available to be purchased from Nova Chrome.
Graphtec GB: WidLaser S600 & S1000 Ceramic Laser Cutting and Engraving Systems
The new WidLaser systems are designed to effectively respond to the needs and demands of a fast-paced cutting and engraving business, explains Graphtec UK. “There are currently two models in the range: the S600 and S1000, which promise speeds up to three times greater than conventional Co2 systems.” The two WidLaser models are powered by ceramic tubes, which enables them to produce incredibly intricate and detailed designs at a much faster rate, adds Graphtec.
“Both the S600 and S1000 models come with a honeycomb table with a working area of 813 x 508mm and 1,600 x 1,000mm respectively; the S1000 also has an adjustable height of 200mm and has the added benefit of a removable blade bed.
“The S600 offers a power output of 30W or 60W, whereas the S1000 has an even more impressive range starting from 100W up to 120W ceramic RF laser tubes, which will cut and engrave a diverse number of materials.”
The S600 and S1000 both include RD Works software, and also are compatible with software from suppliers such as Lightburn. They’re built around WidInovations CleanProtect Design ethos, which is designed to protect users from dust and smoke via an built-in extraction system and sealed construction.
Both models come with delivery to site, installation and training, plus Graphtec’s full Service Solution, which includes a one-year warranty and Lifetime UK Technical Support.
Trotec: Vision Print and Cut
Laser technology offers numerous benefits to print businesses, says Trotec. Compared with traditional mechanical technologies, lasers offer contactless processing for cleaner material finishing and finishes that would not be possible otherwise, including kiss-cut labels and stickers. The addition of print-and-cut camera recognition systems, such as Trotec’s Vision Print and Cut, allows for the speedy processing of printed materials with pinpoint accuracy, and removes the requirement for print bleeds, adds the company.
“Any deviations between artwork and printed material are automatically corrected before laser cutting, guaranteeing a crisp and accurate result, and increased production efficiency. What’s more, the efficiency of the add-on greatly reduces the risk of wasted materials, saving time and money,” explains the company.
“The Vision Print and Cut is available for Speedy 300 models and above, offering both large and small businesses an efficient method of print finishing.”