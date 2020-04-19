Sean Rodwell, illustrator, graphic designer and founder of Walt Studio, said: “The idea came about when Brett contacted me to rebrand his businesses.

“We were around two weeks into the project when it looked increasingly likely that his bars and eateries would have to close, and when the scale of the pandemic became evident, we decided to refocus onto lending a helping hand to our local NHS staff who were soon under great strain.

“Brett’s initial idea was to feature our local landmarks of Cleethorpes and Grimsby to create something that locals would want to wear with pride.

“Taking that idea, I then decided to make it focus more on the core message of thanking our NHS staff. The landmarks were then adapted to spell out ‘Thank You’, almost like a bespoke, regional font.”

Workwear Express then printed the design onto Gildan’s Premium Cotton Ring Spun T-shirt using Pantone inks Navy 801 and White 806 to create the unique T-shirts.

“Upon hearing of our intentions to donate a good percentage of each sale to the NHS, Workwear Express cut their invoice drastically and even ordered some for themselves,” explained Sean.

“Their generosity has allowed us to give even more per unit back to the cause than we originally planned, which is great news.”

Sean added that in pre-order sales so far, the T-shirts have raised enough to donate £1750 to the local NHS.

www.wearewalt.com

www.slipwaygroup.com/theshop

www.workwearexpress.com