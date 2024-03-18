Embroidering on large, bulky items such as bags, straps and luggage might appear to the uninitiated to be a challenging technique to master, but actually is remarkably straightforward.

With the right embroidery tools and some tips from Chloe Greetham, digital marketing apprentice at Madeira, you’ll soon be decorating these items perfectly, time after time.

Firstly, notes Chloe, the embroidery design choice is important. “Bag fabric is usually quite thick so designs that are too dense with a high stitch count are not recommended. Opt for low-density designs with longer stitches to keep the number of holes in your fabric to a minimum.”

For this step-by-step, the Madeira team digitised a simple monogram, using Wilcom EmbroideryStudio software, in the Times Roman font.

If you’re working on a waterproof bag then she recommends applying a specialist waterproof film, such as Madeira’s ST104 Water Seal Film, to the back of the embroidery in order to seal the needle holes.

Supplied by Ralawise, the bags for this step-by-step are from the Boutique Collection by BagBase, which says the range is “designed with the trend-conscious city-goer and jet-set traveller in mind”.