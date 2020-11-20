“A picture of the machine was sent through from the customer Nathan Mattinson,” explained owner Emma Benson, who started Willow Farm Embroidery in March 2020.

“This was then digitised by David Sharp, who did a fantastic job ensuring that as much detail as possible was captured in the design.”

Emma embroidered a large back logo and a smaller front logo onto Pro RTX’s Pro Hoodie (RX350) supplied by PenCarrie, using Soft & Strong Cut Away Backing supplied by ETC Supplies.

“The back embroidery design consists of 67,762 stitches and was run on a Ricoma RCM-200TC-8S embroidery machine supplied by YES — the total run time was just over an hour and a half,” added Emma.

“The customer was extremely pleased with the quality, received many compliments about the embroidery, and has gone on to order hoodies, polo shirts and beanie hats from us.”

www.willowfarmembroidery.co.uk

