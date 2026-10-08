More than 5,500 people attended The Print Show and The Sign Show last week (29 September to 1 October), a year-on-year increase, reported the organisers.

“We are delighted with the response to both The Print Show and The Sign Show this year,” said event director Chris Davies. “More people were in the hall across the three days and that is a reflection on the quality of the events we put on. It was the best line-up of exhibitors we’ve ever had, with some of the biggest names in print in attendance.”

Sales at the co-located shows at the NEC Birmingham were reported to have topped £1 million.

“Of course, attendance is the first thing people ask about at the end of the show, but to us as an organiser, to see so many technology sales being completed at the event is just as important,” he commented. “This goes to show that The Print Show and The Sign Show are crucial platforms for manufacturers and suppliers to not only display technology but also conduct business.”

Features such as the Knowledge Zone speaker area and the new Print Mastermind Live with the Online Print Coach, Colin Sinclair McDermott and the Print Show Podcast Booth were available at The Print Show, with similar events taking place at The Print Show.

“We’ve had some excellent feedback from exhibitors, some of which have already begun the process of booking their stands for 2027, and we’ll be making announcements on that in due course,” Chris said.

“We’re taking some time to recover and regroup before the planning really starts for 2027. That said, we have already had conversations with several leading companies, which have not exhibited before, about being at the show next year.

“On this point, it’s crucial that we continue to evolve the two shows year-on-year with new exhibitors, fresh technologies and exciting features. Watch this space!”

Keep checking The Print Show website for the 2027 dates.