Over 300 international screen, digital and textile printing industry suppliers are set to exhibit at Fespa Global Print Expo 2021.

To be held from 12-15 October at the RAI exhibition centre in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, the event will showcase the latest innovations in screen and digital printing, consumables, workflow and colour management solutions, explained Fespa.

Print service providers and sign-makers will be able to see hardware solutions from confirmed Gold sponsors Brother and Mimaki, as well as suppliers including Roland DG, Agfa, Canon, Durst, Fujifilm and Han Glory.

Substrates from 3A, Ahlstrom Munksjö, Avery Dennison, Hexis and Re-board Technology AB will also be on display, plus automation, workflow and colour management solutions from Barbieri Electronic, Inedit, OneVision, ONYX Graphics and Print Factory, and consumables from CHT Germany, Easy Inks Gmbh and Sun Chemical.

“The past year has been challenging for all, and while virtual events such as Fespa Innovations and Trends enable the speciality print community to stay up-to-date and access new product launches, suppliers are keen to interact with printers and sign-makers in a live setting,” commented Neil Felton, CEO of Fespa.

“Across the industry, we’re seeing signs of recovery and regeneration, and we believe October is a good time to look to the future, and focus on new revenue streams and application opportunities.”

Registration is now open on the Fespa Global Print Expo 2021 website. Entry to the event is free for members of a Fespa National Association or Fespa Direct. The cost of entry is €50.00 for non-Fespa members, who pre-register before 12 October 2021 using code FESM104.

www.fespaglobalprintexpo.com