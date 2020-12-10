Retro Alley in Norfolk has printed T-shirts for brain injury recovery charity 3 Million Steps, which supports and promotes brain injury survivors and their families during recovery

“As a massively widespread issue that has little awareness or promotion, we knew we needed high quality and eye-catching apparel for a quick and positive impression,” explained Zara Dyer, co-founder of 3 Million Steps.

“We were first approached by Zara a few months ago to print 10 vests with their existing logo — they wanted to work with a local company and we were recommended by another customer,” said Dawn Hatfield, owner of Retro Alley.

“As a family-run business, who feels very welcomed by our community, we like to work with local charities and organisations, and help in any way we can.”

The 3 Million Steps T-shirt design was printed using RalaFlex heat transfer vinyl

The garment decoration company has printed 10 T-shirts for 3 Million Steps so far using RalaFlex heat transfer vinyl from Ralawise and a Europa Leisure HF4500 heat press.

The design was printed onto Fruit of the Loom’s Valueweight T-shirt (SS030) and Kids Valueweight T-shirt (SS031) in azure blue, which matches the charity’s branding perfectly, added Dawn.

www.retroalley.co.uk
www.3millionsteps.org