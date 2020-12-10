Retro Alley in Norfolk has printed T-shirts for brain injury recovery charity 3 Million Steps, which supports and promotes brain injury survivors and their families during recovery
“As a massively widespread issue that has little awareness or promotion, we knew we needed high quality and eye-catching apparel for a quick and positive impression,” explained Zara Dyer, co-founder of 3 Million Steps.
“We were first approached by Zara a few months ago to print 10 vests with their existing logo — they wanted to work with a local company and we were recommended by another customer,” said Dawn Hatfield, owner of Retro Alley.
“As a family-run business, who feels very welcomed by our community, we like to work with local charities and organisations, and help in any way we can.”
The garment decoration company has printed 10 T-shirts for 3 Million Steps so far using RalaFlex heat transfer vinyl from Ralawise and a Europa Leisure HF4500 heat press.
The design was printed onto Fruit of the Loom’s Valueweight T-shirt (SS030) and Kids Valueweight T-shirt (SS031) in azure blue, which matches the charity’s branding perfectly, added Dawn.