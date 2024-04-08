The full 2024 schedule has been announced for the Promotion & Branding Show hosted by GS UK, visiting six destinations across the UK.

Featuring garments, machinery and supplies, it begins its tour in Cheltenham at Delta by Marriott Cheltenham Chase in Gloucestershire on Thursday 18 April.

This is followed by Village Hotel Farnborough in Hampshire on Thursday 2 May, Village Hotel Manchester Ashton in Ashton-under-Lyne on Thursday 16 May, Delta by Marriott Nottingham Belfry on Thursday 12 September, Hilton Templepatrick in Belfast on Wednesday 2 October and DoubleTree by Hilton Glasgow Strathclyde on Thursday 24 October.

The shows will feature many leading suppliers and distributors to the UK textile industry, ensuring a broad range of products including T-shirts, sweatshirts, workwear, outerwear, uniforms, headwear, bags, towels and soft toys.

Visitors will be able to talk to suppliers about their ranges and see new products and colourways.

For anyone considering new embroidery machinery or consumables, there will be demonstrations from GS UK of the Merlin Pro industrial embroidery machines and the Brother PR680w machine plus Gunold embroidery supplies.

Barudan will also showcase its 15-needle single-head embroidery machine and a multi-head machine.

The shows will also offer DTF printers and consumables alongside heat presses, sublimation printers and supplies. Industry experts will be on hand to answer any questions on product decoration.

DecoNetwork will be demonstrating its all-in-one business management solution for print and embroidery professionals.

www.promobranding.events