Sign & Digital UK (SDUK) and Printwear & Promotion Live! (P&P Live!) will both take place on Sunday 25 February until Tuesday 27 February 2024 at the NEC in Birmingham.

Datateam, the parent company of P&P, announced the acquisition of the SDUK show earlier this month. Following this announcement, the decision was taken to change SDUK’s original 2024 dates of 27-29 February so the two shows could run alongside each other in Halls 1 & 2.

Event director Tony Gardner commented: “The co-location will be a first for the UK’s sign, display and garment decoration markets. There is a real synergy between the two shows with around 1,000 of the 5,000 visitors to Printwear also attending Sign & Digital, and several exhibitors traditionally exhibiting at both shows.

“We are very excited about the opportunity that the co-location creates to enhance the two events. Visitors will have more compelling reasons to attend, with the added benefits that a two-show experience will bring, and exhibitors will benefit from an increased audience across the two shows.”

www.printwearandpromotionlive. co.uk