The Big New Products and The Big Wearables Trade Shows have finished their autumn run with dates revealed for 2024.

The combined events took place at the Radisson Hotel near Heathrow and at Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester, with hundreds of products on display and dozens of distributors through the doors.

“I like that the exhibitors are a bit different each time at these shows. It’s great to get some new ideas, and it’s also a fantastic opportunity to put names to faces,” said Nicky Hepworth of Logomize.

Gerry Thomas, organiser of the show series, added: “We’ve had a fantastic two days at these venues and given distributors great ideas to put products in the hands of their customers.”

The shows will return in 2024, along with sister event The Green and New Promo Show, calling at London, Manchester, Leeds, Dublin and Glasgow. A full list of dates and venues is available on the website.

www.thebpts.co.uk