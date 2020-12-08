“2020 has been a very challenging year all round, with many of us being affected by the coronavirus pandemic both at home and at work,” said Sue Gopsill, director of CreativeWear & Embroidery.

“The tea towel was an idea we had between us to remind everyone of the key events of 2020, and was intended as a ‘memory box’ or Christmas gift idea.

“The workforce put our heads together, socially distanced of course, and came up with the events that were most memorable to each of us.”

The print and embroidery company printed its design onto Westford Mill’s Natural Tea Towel (WM701) and Organic Premium Cotton Tote (WM261) using an Epson SureColour F2000 direct-to-garment printer supplied by Xpres.

www.creativewear.co.uk