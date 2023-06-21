The 2 Regular Guys Podcast, the popular US garment decorating industry podcast, released its 500th episode this month. This milestone marks over a decade of providing the latest and greatest in the decoration industry.

The 500th episode, a special celebration, takes listeners on a journey through the past, present, and future of the 2 Regular Guys Podcast. The hosts, Aaron Montgomery and Terry Combs, reminisce about their favourite moments and episodes from the past 499 shows, sharing their takeaways from business strategies to product reviews.

They also discuss their plans for the future and what lies ahead for both the show and the industry.

www.2regularguys.com