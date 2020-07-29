1TcA has announced the launch of its reusable, sustainable and washable face masks and snoods treated with anti-viral technology.
Developed and manufactured in the UK in collaboration with Project Plan B, the face masks and snoods are made using GRS fabric woven from recycled waste plastic and treated with HeiQ Viroblock technology, which makes it resistant to harmful microbes, germs, viruses and bacteria, explains 1TcA.
“HeiQ Viroblock is one of the first textile finishing technologies that have been successfully tested against the virus that causes the Covid-19 disease, SARS-CoV-2, in the laboratory using the viral stability and persistence test method.
“It inhibits the persistence and growth of viruses and bacteria on the fabric, and is a combination of HeiQ’s specially engineered antimicrobial silver technology and a vesicle technology – the silver releases silver-ions to kill the bacteria and inhibit their growth.
“HeiQ Viroblock is certified as safe and sustainable, as all its ingredients are cosmetic grade, bio-based and recycled.”
The treatment on the products is designed to last for up to 30 washes at 30°C, with an expected life span of approximately one year.
Due to the HeiQ Viroblock technology, both products are not suitable for decoration. However, before the anti-viral treatment is applied, 1TcA masks and snoods can be customised and dyed to requested colour specifications by the company, with the option of including a customer’s branded woven label to the face coverings – minimum order quality is 7,000 masks or 4,000 snoods.
