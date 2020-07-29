1TcA has announced the launch of its reusable, sustainable and washable face masks and snoods treated with anti-viral technology.

Developed and manufactured in the UK in collaboration with Project Plan B, the face masks and snoods are made using GRS fabric woven from recycled waste plastic and treated with HeiQ Viroblock technology, which makes it resistant to harmful microbes, germs, viruses and bacteria, explains 1TcA.

“HeiQ Viroblock is one of the first textile finishing technologies that have been successfully tested against the virus that causes the Covid-19 disease, SARS-CoV-2, in the laboratory using the viral stability and persistence test method.

“It inhibits the persistence and growth of viruses and bacteria on the fabric, and is a combination of HeiQ’s specially engineered antimicrobial silver technology and a vesicle technology – the silver releases silver-ions to kill the bacteria and inhibit their growth.