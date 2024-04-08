After two years of research and design, helped by a grant from Erewash Borough Council, Max has created the Fidget-T. The non-scratchy, comfortable T-shirt is made from a modal/elastane blend and incorporates a type of fidget toy called a popit in the seam.

The patented design is sold online through the company Max’s family has set up, Comfa. Currently retail only, they are also interested in wholesale orders, as well as the possibility of adding decorations to the T-shirt in future that do not aggravate the wearers’ sensory needs.