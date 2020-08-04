Xpres has announced the launch of a new website to meet the demands of medium to large printing businesses.

Xpres Plus showcases a collection of wide-format equipment, from sublimation printers and heat presses to calenders, all designed to deliver high volume printing.

The new website includes printers from Mimaki, Roland and Epson, as well as heat presses from Adkins and Sefa, and a calender press range with machines from Diferro and Texpres.

Damon Piall, sales director at Xpres, commented: “We’re all very excited for this launch as Xpres Plus has been a long time in the making, yet feels very much a natural progression for Xpres.

“We realised that our product offering needed to expand towards more production level textile equipment to coincide with our customers’ requirements. So, whether they produce thousands of metres of digitally printed fabric rolls per week, or run successful ecommerce personalisation web platforms shipping high volumes of printed garments per day, we needed to be able to offer solutions to make all of this a possibility for them. That’s where Xpres Plus comes in!

“The website is a brand new platform, and will continue to grow in content over the coming weeks.

“If you’re looking to move into volume production of anything textile, garment decoration, retail POS displays or volume personalisation of any sort, then Xpres Plus will have the level of equipment to make that all possible, with an unrivalled support structure to ensure everything runs smoothly from day one.”

www.xpresplus.co.uk