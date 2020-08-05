A hardwearing polo
R312X Apex Pocket Polo Shirt Result describes the R312X with button fastening chest pocket as “the ultimate 60ºC easy wash durable cotton polyester hard working polo work shirt”. Tough and hardworking, the polo is ideal to pair with any of the brand’s Work-Guard trousers or shorts and is suitable for working in the outdoors.
The R312X’s features include soft and breathable fabric, mechanical stretch fit, three-button reinforced placket, chest pocket with button fastening, ripple effect flat knit collar and cuff, drop sleeve, longer back length, reinforced side vents, critical twin needle stitching, collar stand & double layer shoulder panel. It is tag-free, making it ready-to-brand and is available in sizes XS-5XL and green, black, navy, red, royal, w/g grey, orange and white colours.
Weather-beating fleece
R086X Tech3 Thermal Fleece Top A high-tech, stretchy fit, easywear, breathable and windproof athletic cut garment, the R086X’s breathable properties makes this jacket versatile enough for year-round use. It is constructed from 330gsm thermal fleece fabric and is available in sizes XS-2XL and the corporate colour range of black/orange, coffee/black, navy, navy/sky and red/black.
R330X Heavy Duty Microfleece The R330X in 330 gsm fleece fabric “features everything you could possibly want from a windproof heavy duty microfleece,” says Result. “This tough and hardwearing jacket offers great protection and stretch comfort, making it ideal for challenging working environments.” Features include a heavy-duty front zip with interchangeable colour zip pulls, zipped pockets, stand up collar and elasticised bound cuffs and waist. Ready to brand, it is available in sizes XS-5XL and in black and navy.
Denim texture and softshell
R326X Denim Texture Rugged Jacket This waterproof (3000mm), breathable (2000g) and windproof jacket has a distinctive surface texture and features a heavy-duty two-way zip with interchangeable colour pulls to fit with any corporate management look. Hard wearing, ready-to-brand and tag-free, the unisex style also benefits from a removable hood and quilted part-fleece lining. It is available in sizes XS-4XL and comes in a choice of black and navy colours.
R455M&F Treble Stitch Softshell A windproof, showerproof and breathable stretch three-layer softshell in men’s and women’s fits, the R455M&F features decorative and durable stitching, full-front YKK heavy-duty zip, YKK zipped pockets, stand-up collar, hang-loop and a fitted waist for the women’s style. Tough and hardwearing, the jacket boasts a microfleece inner for extra warmth and features a comfortable active cut. It is available in sizes S-4XL for men and XS-2XL for women, and comes in black and navy colourways.
The complete Work-Guard by Result range is available through Result distributors.