Vastex International has announced the launch of its new compact DTG-capable dryer with a 137cm wide conveyor belt.

The LittleRed X1D dryer is designed to cure DTG-printed and/or screen-printed garments, offering greater capacity and flexibility for smaller shops, explains Mark Vasilantone, president of Vastex.

“Equipped with a 122cm wide heater, the new dryer can cure up to 46 garments per hour DTG-printed with digital white ink at three minutes dwell time, 162 garments per hour screen-printed with water-based ink or discharge, and 324 garments per hour screen-printed with plastisol inks.

“The LittleRed X1D is also suitable for the curing of DTG pretreatment, and offers greater production capacity with less operator attention, while eliminating the flattened, ironed-on appearance of heat pressed images.”

The new dryer is equipped as standard with features such as: belt-to-heater clearance to accommodate bulky items; a 168cm long X-Series conveyor belt roller tracking system with Teflon-coated fibreglass belt; and dual digital controls—the first to rapidly attain optimum curing temperature, and the second to safely maintain the ink and garment at that temperature to finalise the curing process.

It also has a newly redesigned air mapping system that “pulls fumes and moisture away from the immediate environment, while providing airflow to cool the skin of the heating chamber for operator safety,” explains Mark.

The heaters of all Vastex dryers carry a 15-year warranty, and feature closely spaced coils that are designed to provide high-density, medium-wavelength infrared heat for maximum cure speed without cold spots or under curing associated with conventional units.

