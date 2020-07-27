TheMagicTouch (TMT) has introduced a new online service offering live demonstrations and technical support to help printers learn about products and techniques.

After experimenting with options including Skype and FaceTime, the company chose to use the Zoom video platform as so many people have become familiar with it during lockdown, although other platforms such as Microsoft Teams are available.

The new service was being planned before the coronavirus arrived, but has been launched earlier while many businesses continue to practise social distancing. TMT has also completed a refurbishment of its showrooms in Dunstable in Bedfordshire.

In the first two weeks of July, it ran more than 25 product demonstrations online, focusing on white-toner printer technology, and hosted 10 technical support sessions including software tips, RIP tutorials and face mask decoration. Future plans include online seminars.

