TheMagicTouch (TMT) has added 15 more colours to its existing range of Premium Flock to meet growing demand for the “more upmarket” look.

The new additions take the choice of Premium Flock colours to 40 which, according to TMT’s managing director Jim Nicol, means it is now “one of the widest ranges available in the UK”.

The high-quality flocked hot-melt film on a polyester carrier promises high elasticity and outstanding washing durability with wash fastness up to 60°C. Precise and intricate designs can be easily cut and weeded using standard plotters and cutters, reported Jim.

The weeded transfers are applied at between 160°C and 170°C for 15 to 17 seconds using medium pressure on a professional heat press.

Premium Flock is available by the linear metre with a width of 500mm. All flock products are Oeko-Tex certified against harmful substances.

Jim commented: “Over recent years, due to the boom in personalisation using HTV products onto workwear, sportswear, fashion and promotional garments, the company has witnessed a growing increase in the use of flock for garment decoration.

“Having always been considered a more upmarket option than standard flex, the raised effect of flock is also widely compared by many to give the look and feel of embroidery.

“The raised transfer effect gives a quality appearance on T-shirts, hoodies, high-vis garments, polo shirts, bags, caps, jackets, sports shirts and most other cotton and polyester apparel.”

